The Bachelor episode 6: Dina’s family opts out of Grant hometowns

Tonight on The Bachelor episode 6, we had a chance to see hometown dates with Grant Ellis at the center of it. Was there drama? Sure, but there were also surprises.

Take, for example, the fact that Dina had a hometown date in Chicago without her family present at all. They, in her words, “opted out” — which probably just mean that they didn’t want to be on television. Instead, her friends were present for the hometown date in Chicago. This created a tricky problem for Grant since he did not know if her family supported the relationship or not. Did that put him in a more insecure place? Her friends did try to tell him that her family is really protective of her and at the end of the day, there would be opportunities to win them over.

The crummy thing about this situation for Dina is that she did nothing wrong, but the date suddenly stood out versus some of the others. Since Grant had other women with larger dates, some comparisons were going to be inevitable. That is just a part of how the show works sometimes.

He did claim after all the hometown dates that he had a great time with Dina’s friends and because of that, he was less worried about the future.

So what did Grant ultimately decide?

Dina was eliminated at the end of the episode, as Zoe got the last rose before her. Grant said little to suggest that her family played a role in this; rather, he claimed that it was just a gut feeling. The two were really respectful in the aftermath of the breakup, so we give both of them a lot of credit for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

