The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Is The Women Tell All next?

As we start to look more and more towards The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC next week, what can we say about it?

Well, we’ll begin by noting that this can at times be a somewhat confusing schedule for the next couple of weeks. Sometimes, the Women / Men Tell All specials happen before Overnight Dates. Sometimes, they take place after. What are we getting this time around?

Well, according to a new report coming in from the Futon Critic, next week is going to be the Women Tell All event. After that, the Overnight Dates are going to be on March 17, with the finale and After the Final Rose event set for March 24. Is this all happening a little bit too soon? We can understand anyone out there who would feel that way right now.

By the end of this season, we obviously hope that Grant Ellis has found his true love and that they are engaged and happy. However, at the same time we know that this can be really challenging for a multitude of different reasons. There is likely some more drama ahead, after all! We will say that the Women / Men Tell All Specials are far from our favorite here, mostly due to the fact that there is often a lot of regurgitation going on of events that have been somewhat settled. It can be pretty hard to give us any further reason for excitement from them alone!

(Then again, we do get the bloopers and often, that is better than nothing.)

Why is this season so short?

The simple answer is likely a budget restriction, though that is far from a fun thing to hear about all things considered. Rest assured that in two weeks, we will move to the tropics and get closer to the end of season.

