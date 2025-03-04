Shogun season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Shogun season 2 between now and the end of March?

Before we dive too far into anything more here, it is quite easy to say that the show is overwhelmingly popular, really to the point that if FX could bring it back in the blink of an eye, we tend to think that they would. The first season was a rare critical and commercial smash, bringing extraordinary performances to light and giving you an immersive world that we rarely see on TV.

The great news here is that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes already on Shogun season 2. However, that does not mean that we are anywhere close to the series actually coming back. It would be a miracle if that happened anytime soon and with that, we really just need to say that patience is required. There is probably not going to be a lot of big announcements this month. As a matter of fact, we are going to be lucky to see the second season on the air in 2026, let alone 2025.

So why the incredibly long wait at this point? The simplest answer we can give is that for the second season, this is a show that is moving past the source material — and of course, it takes a lot of time to craft stuff at this sort of high level. We will need a certain amount of patience, and then also faith that the wait is going to prove to be worth it when the dust does actually settle. There could be conflict in the next season but above all else, the most important thing remains the characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2, no matter when it airs?

