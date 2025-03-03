The White Lotus season 3 episode 3: Walton Goggins talks snakes

We’ve seen a lot of animals across The White Lotus season 3 so far, and what we saw on HBO tonight was no exception.

This time around in particular, though, the real stars of the show were the snakes — which at one point, Walton Goggins’ character of Rick was desperate to free from their prisons. This led to Chelsea chasing after him, being bit by one, and then having to be rushed to the hospital.

As it turns out, the entire sequence for Goggins was far less exciting than it was for his character, as it caused him to confront one of his biggest fears. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor had the following to say about it:

“It was f—–g horrific. It was a horror show … It was a nightmare for me, really, genuinely. It was two days of like, ‘I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,’ and they had somebody right off camera, as soon as I would pick a snake up, I’d bring it over and put it in their arms like, ‘Oh my God,’ and almost f—–g pass out every time.”

Ironically, his co-star Aimee Lou Wood had no reservation with the animals, despite what happens to her character:

“It was so fun! … I’m not afraid of snakes at all. Walton is, however — it’s his biggest fear, and he’s had to, now twice in his career, interact with snakes on quite a high-key level. So I was doing a lot of moral support for him.”

Luckily for Goggins, we don’t envision the show going back and dealing with snakes anytime soon, as they’ve gotten whatever they need out of them for the time being. Of course, Rick is still on a journey to find Jim, but the reasoning for that remains unclear.

What did you think about the events of The White Lotus season 3 episode 3?

