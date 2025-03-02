Paradise season 1 episode 8 (finale): More on a cliffhanger…

In just two days, you are going to have a chance to see the Paradise season 1 finale — are you ready for what is ahead?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that we are going to learn the truth about Cal’s killer. That is news that has been out there for a while, and there is no real reason to think that this is going to be anything other than a jaw-dropper.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

Now that we’ve gone into that, let’s also note here that if you have followed along most of the headlines that are out there about the show, you are likely aware already that we are also going to be getting some sort of cliffhanger that is separate from that. Creator Dan Fogelman has planned this to be a three-season arc and within that, we would not be altogether shocked if each season does end up becoming its own thing in some shape or form. At the very least, we do tend to think that this is what we are prepared for.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Deadline, Sinatra herself in Julianne Nicholson offered up the following super-intriguing quote on what you could be seeing amidst this final chapter:

…The cliffhanger that we leave you with in episode eight will blow your mind. There’s so much more to discover.

What this means to us is that the ending could be somewhat off the beaten path and for us personally, we welcome that ending with open arms. It is a chance to explore a lot of new horizons, and we just hope that there is not going to be some sort of insanely long wait between seasons. What would be the point of that, at least if more episodes can be produced in a short amount of time?

Related – Go ahead and get some more thoughts on the Paradise finale, including what more you can expect

What sort of cliffhanger should you expect moving into the Paradise season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







