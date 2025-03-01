Paradise season 1 finale: Sarah Shahi teases answers, cliffhanger

In a handful of days the Paradise season 1 finale is set to arrive over on Hulu, and there are plenty of things worth being excited about there.

Take, for starters, the idea that this particular episode is going to satisfy you and yet, at the same time make you beg for another chapter and soon. We are lucky to know already that a season 2 is coming, mostly because to a certain extent, that allows us to worry less about the meta-discussion around the show. Instead, you can focus more on what the ending will be and then after that, how it sets the table for something more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

So is there going to be some sort of cliffhanger coming? Based on what we are hearing at present the answer to this is yes; however, that does not mean the exact ending is easy to identify. In a new interview with Collider, here is at least some of what Sarah Shahi (who plays Gabriela) had to say about the ending:

The thing that I enjoyed about the finale is that you do find out who the killer is. That itch gets scratched. The problem is, you’ve now got more itches. That’s a weird metaphor, I know. Dan [Fogelman, creator] does such a brilliant job of setting up other things. While he satiates the audience’s appetite in one respect, he’s also setting up all this other stuff, to where you just can’t wait for another season.

Fogelman has noted in the past that the story of Paradise is one that is really meant to last for a good three seasons at least, so the idea here is that moving forward, we can see certain stories build and/or change. So long as the writing keeps us on our toes, we feel like it is easy to be happy with the end result.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion on the Paradise finale via Sterling K. Brown

What do you want to see during the Paradise season 1 finale?

How do you think it is going to set up the future? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







