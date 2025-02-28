Paradise season 1 finale spoilers: Sterling K. Brown on Cal’s killer

The Paradise season 1 finale is coming to Hulu in just a matter of days and based on what we’re hearing right now, one thing is clear: Answers are coming!

Of course, the answers we are hoping for in particular here are tied to one thing above all others: Who is actually responsible for killing President Cal Bradford. While Sinatra felt like a strong initial suspect, that turned out to not be the case. Instead, she is basically holding Xavier’s daughter hostage while he works to uncover the truth, and there are suspects virtually all over the map. She is claiming that the killer may be someone who entered the community from the outside world, but is that really the case?

For the time being, all we can really do is offer up what is a pretty compelling tease from star Sterling K. Brown. Speaking to The Today Show in a new interview, here is what he had to say on the subject:

“We’ll find out who the killer is, which is cool … Very curious to see how the audience responds. We’ve met them. We’ve met them, that’s all I’m saying.”

This does mean that technically, we do have a rather large list of suspects still! You can argue that it is someone in town like a Gabriela or a Carl (despite some of the claims from Sinatra), or someone we saw for the first time on this week’s flashback-heavy episode. There are a lot of candidates, and also plenty of people who probably wanted Cal dead. While we do think that he is the sort of person who wanted the best for everyone around him, you also have to remember that a lot of people were bitter and hurt by some of his decisions.

