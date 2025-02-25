Paradise season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Answers ahead?

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Paradise season 1 episode 8 — are you ready for the finale?

There are, at least at the moment, so many different things that we can say about what is coming up next. Where do we start, though? Well, the end of episode 7 strongly suggested that all of a sudden, Xavier’s entire world could be blown right open unless he tracks down Cal’s true killer. Presley is in danger otherwise, as Sinatra is now desperate for answers and we do think that she means business with some of her threats.

Below, you can check out the full Paradise season 1 episode 8 (“The Man Who Kept the Secrets”) synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Xavier and Robinson race to find President Bradford’s murderer before it’s too late.

Are all the major loose ends going to be tied up here?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things do start to get a little bit tricky and hard to figure out. We know that Hulu has announced that there is going to be a season 2 for the show already but at the same exact time, it does appear that we’re going to get answers to some big questions in the finale.

By virtue of that simple fact alone, it does feel like we can make one semi-bold prediction entering the final chapter: There will be a cliffhanger but more than likely, it will be one used to set up a second season in a completely new and exciting way. The show does not have to prolong every single plot thread right now, especially when you consider the fact that there may only be a three-season plan at this point. (Granted, plans can very-much change.)

