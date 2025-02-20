Paradise renewed for season 2 by Hulu

Just in case you wanted to spend a little bit more time in the world of Hulu’s Paradise, today you’re officially getting your wish!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the Sterling K. Brown series is going to be getting another batch of episodes. The season 2 renewal comes on the heels of season 1 delivering some consistently strong performance. Not only that, but also comes with two episodes remaining.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

So what do we take away from the renewal coming out at this particular point? Honestly, we do not see this as some altogether complicated thing. It is a fundamental reminder that Hulu does believe in the show, and that they trust fully creator Dan Fogelman and for good reason, when you consider his overall body of work. He’s mentioned in the past that he has a three-season plan for Paradise — even though we imagine that a number of loose ends are going to be tied up at the end of season 1, who knows where else the story can go from here?

Hopefully, this renewal will give people more confidence to keep watching the show over the weeks to come, and it is certainly our hope that the show continues to be all sorts of twisted and crazy. Despite there being a dystopian element to it, you can still see the DNA from Fogelman’s last show in This Is Us, and that is without even mentioning the fact that you have Brown as a part of the cast.

We’ll have a chance to discuss possible season 2 premiere dates later this year, but our hope (at least for now) is that you will have a chance to see the series back in the first half of 2026.

Related – Be sure to get some other news related to Paradise, including details on what else is ahead

What do you think about Paradise being renewed for a season 2 at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







