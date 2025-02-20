Paradise season 1 episode 7: What’s ahead for Xavier, Gabriela?

We know that there are so many different complicated relationships at the core of Paradise on Hulu and yet, it is easy to put Xavier and Gabriela high up on the list! The two had a brief romantic encounter and yet, there may still be trust issues here. This could actually be off the table now altogether, given that Xavier has heard from Sinatra that Teri is potentially still alive.

No matter what happens moving forward, one thing we can at least say is that the back-and-forth between these characters as we look ahead is going to be interesting. How can it not be given that there are so many complicated relationships at play?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Shahi (who plays Gabriela) very much noted that there were plenty of conversations all about what the dynamic would be between her and Sterling K. Brown’s character as we move forward:

That’s something we did talk about. We talked about the potential of exploring what a love triangle of some sort would look like next season. At the end of this episode, Xavier is not happy with Gabriela because she tipped Sinatra off. She’s not high up on Xavier’s list at the moment, especially since Sinatra is enemy No. 1 for him. So that might have done it right there. But I definitely think there’s some good story there to explore.

In the end, we’re just going to have to watch and see how this story plays out, but we do tend to think that there is some sort of big Gabriela twist still coming. It’s possible that she could turn on Sinatra; or, what if she actually murdered Cal herself? Given just how well she actually knew Paradise from the design phase alone, you really cannot rule something like this out.

