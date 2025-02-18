Paradise season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see Paradise season 1 episode 7, one thing is very much clear: The finale is right around the corner! There are only two episodes left and within them, it is our general sense that we are going to learn a lot!

While it may be tempting over the course of this episode to get all the answers on the present-day matters within this underground community, we don’t think that this is the top priority here. Instead, this installment could be more about diving further into the past. While there, we may have a chance to learn about what really happened in regards to Xavier, Cal, and possibly even Xavier’s wife. We know that she is seemingly alive out there at this point, so that could change just about everything.

Below, the full Paradise season 1 episode 7 (“The Day”) synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Sinatra and Xavier confront the past, returning to the harrowing day that brought them to Paradise.

Of course, we know at this point that this is a show known for its cliffhangers. By virtue of that, we do think that there’s going to be another big one here that further sets the stage for the final episode of the season. We certainly hope that we also get some more information when it comes to Cal’s murder; Sinatra claims that she is not the one who did it. She could be lying but at the same time, we tend to think that there is a little more going on here than what initially meets the eye.

Beyond big plot events, of course we also hope for some outstanding performances. At this point, how can you not when you have Sterling K. Brown in the cast?

