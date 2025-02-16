Paradise season 2 renewal: Is it near-certainty at Hulu?

We recognize that there are three episodes remaining for Paradise season 1 at Hulu … so where do things stand when it comes to season 2?

First and foremost, we suppose it is worth noting that by all accounts, it is a given that there is going to be more of the Sterling K. Brown drama. Why wouldn’t there be? We are talking here about a show that has proven itself to have a great following through the past five episodes — and we also know that there is a plan for at least two more seasons behind the scenes. You are going to get answers to some mysteries by the end of the finale, but there’s still a good chance more is coming on the other side!

Now, here is where we are going to go ahead and note that the next few weeks will likely determine 1) if there is a renewal and 2) when it will be announced. Hulu may be leaning one way over another, but it makes sense for them to see what the entire trajectory of the season looks like and if viewers stick with it. There is no question that the series is airing at a pretty competitive time, given that you have The White Lotus, Yellowjackets, Dexter: Original Sin, and Severance all on the air. You have to stand out from the crowd and that is hard!

In the end, though, we are more than a little bit optimistic that we’re going to see more of Paradise down the line. The biggest thing that we have to do now is simply be patient, and also keep tuning in to see if the truth about Cal finally comes to the surface.

