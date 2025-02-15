Paradise season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Who is the top suspect?

Paradise season 1 episode 6 is coming to Hulu on Tuesday, and it is crazy to think we are past the halfway point already! Sure, it may feel inevitable that we are going to get a season 2, but that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet! Rather than think too much about that particular future, we tend to think it is best to address the mystery at present.

Sure, we recognize that there are several coursing their way through the show, including whether or not there are a ton of people living out on the surface. At the end of the day, though, we still tend to think that this is still a murder-mystery series with Cal’s death at the center. Who took him off the board could actually be the thing that leads to a lot of other bits of info being dropped.

So what can we say right now when it comes to top suspects? Well, you gotta have Sinatra high on the list just by virtue of the power that she has in Paradise; however, at the same time, we tend to think that you’ve got a really strong candidate out there in Gabriela, as well. If she hand-picked a lot of the people to be in the community, we tend to think that she knows the design and layout of every structure quite well. She may have known a way to sneak into Cal’s compound, thinking as though murdering him would get her out in front of some sort of long-game power struggle.

For some reason, we also still can’t shake Carl — he is not a major mover / shaker in the community yet, but he clearly has access to the technology and that could mean something.

As for a familial connection…

Could Cal’s father have done it? He obviously had a lot of access, but we also tend to think that he loved him deep-down and wouldn’t go this route. The son Jeremy is a tad more interesting, mostly because there are clearly some hurt feelings here and things that will need to be addressed.

No matter who is responsible for Cal’s death, though, we are ready for a long wait in order to learn! Odds are, answers will not be coming until either the finale (episode 8) or close to it…

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we head into Paradise season 1 episode 6?

Who do you think is the top suspect at this point?

