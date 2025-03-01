Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 1, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that it has been almost two weeks since the 50th anniversary. With that in mind, we would not blame anyone who wants more of the show and soon.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where we can actually step in and share some good news — there is a new installment coming in just a matter of hours! We are officially moving now into the next era of the show, albeit with a host who has actually been front and center before in Shane Gillis.

For those unaware, this is the comedian’s second time hosting Saturday Night Live, and this comes after he was fired a tiny bit of time after initially being hired as a cast member several years ago. We’ve gotten to the point now where Shane even is joking about that in the promo for this episode; Lorne Michaels had always advocated for his comedy, so that’s why it was not a surprise when he got his first hosting gig last season after he become a successful comedian.

As for the musical guest, pop star Tate McRae is appearing for the second time in this role. She made her debut back in 2023, and she is known for being an accomplished dancer in addition to delivering big performances. It’s not too hard to figure out why SNL would want her back given that her numbers tend to generate discussion.

Remember now that this is the first of two confirmed episodes of the sketch show; next week, Lady Gaga is going to return to Studio 8H, where she is going to be both the host and the musical guest.

