Saturday Night Live books Shane Gillis, Lady Gaga for March 2025

For those wondering how Saturday Night Live was going to follow up its massive 50th anniversary special, we’ve now got an answer!

Today, the late-night show confirmed what some of their plans are going to be moving forward. On March 1, you are going to see Shane Gillis return for the second time as host of the series, where he will be joined by musical guest Tate McRae. Gillis was notably fired not long after being initially hired years ago to be a full-time cast member, but has gone on to become an extremely successful comedian in his own right. Him coming back so soon to host again is yet another reminder that he and Lorne Michaels are clearly on good terms.

Meanwhile, on March 8 Lady Gaga is going to be pulling double-duty as both the host and also the musical guest. This is the second time that she is hosting the show, but she’s also appeared in sketches over the years on shows where she served solely as the performer. Of course, we tend to think that she’ll do great, and this all seems to be a smart move on her part to get out and showcase a lot of different talents following the Joker 2 mess from last year. (For the record, none of the failures with that film were her fault.)

Even though there were some out there who suggested that Michaels would retire from Saturday Night Live following the 50th special, he seems to have no intention of doing that. The show will continue to move forward in much of the same way that it has over the years; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the humor is still there.

