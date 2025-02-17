Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary: Meryl Streep makes cameo!

We knew that there was going to be a surprise guest or two on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, but Meryl Streep? Who saw that coming?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that somehow, Streep has never been a staple of this show despite being one of the greatest film actresses of all time. It is hard to say what brought her to Studio 8H for the anniversary, whether it be a great part or her close bond with Martin Short, who has certainly appeared many times over the years.

Streep’s role during the anniversary was the mother to Ms. Rafferty, the iconic character played by Kate McKinnon who is frequently abducted by aliens. As it turns out, the weird apple does not fall far from the tree. Streep’s version had a lot of similar quirks and stories, including losing her pants whenever some weird stuff started to go down.

Of course, our general sentiment here is that Streep could easily come back and host a show if she really wanted to, but that mostly comes down to what she’s intrigued by at this point in her career. Given that we never quite expected her to do a couple of seasons of Only Murders in the Building, we do think there’s a case to be made (at least on paper) that she could surprise us and turn up for some sort of appearances down the road.

For now, let’s just say that we’re glad that there are SO many familiar faces we got to see over the course of the night — even if there were others who were sadly MIA. It’s impossible to fit everyone in here.

