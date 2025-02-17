Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy plays Tracy Morgan!

We came into the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special hoping that Eddie Murphy would do something fun. He made a brief appearance on the 40th anniversary special, but since then, he came back for a spectacular hosting gig.

For the sake of this particular return, Eddie took on a role that was both brilliant and also unexpected: Tracy Morgan. If that wasn’t enough, he also did it with the real Tracy Morgan right next to him. We don’t know how Tracy wasn’t cracking up right next to him. (Leslie Jones, however, was a completely different story.)

We do tend to think that in just a matter of seconds, this sketch showed exactly why Eddie basically carried an entire era of this show on his back. He is extremely funny but at the same time, able to adapt and shift with what’s going on around him. We honestly could have used another few minutes of him just playing his part alone, but we are happy with what we got.

Not only that, but we do tend to think that the entire Black Jeopardy sketch around him was well-written and incredibly fun at the same time. The show made fun of itself, and also how it struggled for many years to find Black audiences. (Of course, one of the reasons for that was the lack of super-diverse casts.)

While it was not explicitly acknowledged within here, we do tend to think that this entire sketch was also a nod to Kenan Thompson’s importance, getting to be on stage with so many other great people from the run of the show. It is kind of funny that Leslie both joined the show and left years ago during Kenan’s overall tenure.

