Saturday Night Live: Paul Simon, Sabrina Carpenter open show

We knew that the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special had to open with something big. Yet, did you expect Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter?

Rather than kicking off the show with some sort of huge sort of sketch, we instead had the two performing the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Homeward Bound.” Did the voices match entirely? Well, that’s probably up for debate, but we understand the reason why the show kicked off with this. Simon is one of the most prolific musical guests in the show’s history, and Carpenter has both a great voice and comedic timing. She even noted that Simon’s last performance of the song in 1976 was before her parents were born.

Given that “Homeward Bound” is one of our favorite songs ever, we have to say that we were thrilled with the selection alone, and also ensuring that there was something here for almost every audience.

After this performance, the show transitioned almost right away to Steve Martin, one of their most-prolific hosts over the past five decades. His monologue was classic Martin, whether it be making fun of himself, renaming the Gulf of Mexico, or that people who were born at the start of the show could now be dead of natural causes. We saw a brief cameo from David Letterman, and eventually John Mulaney came out to “honor” some of the past celebrity hosts. Martin Short also turned up, only to get detained soon after by ICE agents.

These two pieces made up the first thirteen minutes of the episode, and dare we say that they made us incredibly excited for everything that came up not too long after the fact.

