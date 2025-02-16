Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary: Leslie Jones, Cher to appear

With the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary coming tonight in a matter of hours, NBC is teasing even more names who will appear!

So, what is the roster looking like this time around? Think in terms of some former cast members, plus some iconic names who have appeared over the years. Given that this is one of the most important TV events in modern history, we have a hard time thinking that Lorne Michaels is going to have a hard time getting most of the people he wants.

According to a report from Deadline, Alec Baldwin, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Crystal, Cher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Rachel Dratch, and Rev. Al Sharpton are among the new people confirmed to be a part of the SNL special in some shape or form. Baldwin and the already-confirmed Steve Martin are the most prolific hosts in the history of the show; meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus is one of those cast members who became famous after she was a part of the cast. We imagine that there are going to be callbacks throughout the special to classic sketches, but we hope there are also going to be new surprises at the same time.

For the record, it does also appear as though more famous, still-announced people are going to be turning up on the SNL special as it airs. Rest assured, we are going to have additional coverage on this throughout the night.

Also, remember this

The 50th anniversary is far from the end of the road for this show! There are some more episodes coming this season, and we hope to know tonight who the next host is going to be.

