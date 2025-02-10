Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary: Eddie Murphy, more set

We knew that this weekend’s Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special was going to feature a number of big names. So, who are we officially looking at here?

Well, today NBC confirmed that you are going to see a number of major cast members from the past five decades, and they include some heavy-hitters. Sure, you’ve got OG cast members Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Chevy Chase, and Laraine Newman, but beyond that you can also throw in Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte.

Is this the full roster of former cast members turning up? Hardly. We’re sure some other names are going to be announced, with the biggest name missing for us being Bill Hader. He is, after all, responsible for some of the greatest characters ever! We know that there are other people like Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones, and Bobby Moynihan that we’d love to see represented, but some of those people are a little more personal favorites.

There are two names who personally stand out above the pack to us. First, we’re still overjoyed that Eddie Murphy is back doing things with the show — the 40th anniversary started that trajectory, and then he came back and hosted. It’s also an honor for Kenan to be on here, given that he is still a current cast member; yet, at the same time, he is being acknowledged as though he is one of the legends. He’s one of the most deserving people out there thanks to all of the work he’s put in to the show.

What are you most eager to see entering the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special?

Are you impressed by the roster so far? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

