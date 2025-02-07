Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special: Steve Martin signs up

Today, NBC revealed the first roster of big names coming on board for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special. So, who were they? Well, let’s just say a good combination of iconic hosts over the years.

In a video that you can see over here, it is officially confirmed that Sabrina Carpenter, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin and Woody Harrelson are among the celebrities taking part. Many of these people have hosted several times, though a few others only have once. Of course, some of these people are far more recent than others, but of course the show is going to lean into present-day sentiments.

Given that Steve Martin is one of the most-prolific hosts in the history of the series, it makes all the sense in the world that he be involved! Meanwhile, Paul Simon has performed countless times, Mulaney is a former writer, Johansson is a multi-time host and also the wife of Colin Jost, and Manning arguably has the best appearance ever from a former athlete.

Are there controversial entries in here? Sure, with Kardashian standing out from the pack. however, this has never been a show that is a stranger to courting controversy, so we can’t sit here and be shocked that she is included to some extent. There are likely a lot of other guests as well that have not been announced; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that a lot of them will be former cast members like Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, and many others.

