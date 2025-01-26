Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet sings ‘Outlaw Blues’

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live with Timothee Chalamet was 100% different from most when it comes to the musical guest. After all, for the first time in years, we saw a situation here where a non-singer also performed in that capacity!

Of course, there was a pretty good reason for it in this instance, as it had a great deal to do with the actor’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in the movie A Complete Unknown. There are going to be those who say that the performance tonight was Oscar bait and in a way, we don’t mind it! If the actor is good enough to do something like this and captivate viewers, why not do it?

Now, Chalamet said in his monologue that he was going to be doing lesser-known Dylan tracks, and we get a chance to see that with him performing “Outlaw Blues.” There were a couple of things that stood out here immediately, beginning with the introduction from Adam Sandler, who was the subject of a joke from Nikki Glaser on the Golden Globes.

Following “Outlaw Blues,” Chalamet went straight into “Three Angels,” a totally unique track in terms of its performance style. What was so great about what the actor did here is that within the context of the sketch show, he did not just try to come out and do something that felt identical do Dylan. This was distinct in its own way.

What did you think about Timothee Chalamet’s musical performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

