The White Lotus season 3: Aimee Lou Wood on unusual filming

We’re a couple of episodes into The White Lotus season 3 at this point and by virtue of that, it does feel fair to say that we’re experiencing something crazy. This season has proven itself to be messy and chaotic, but we also know that for the cast filming in Thailand, it was also a rather strange experience.

After all, consider that many of them were staying at the same hotel they were filming at for several months, and also dealing with extremely hot and humid conditions. Sure, it is paradise, but when does the art start to become a reflection of your life?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other THE WHITE LOTUS coverage!

Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, Aimee Lou Wood (who plays Chelsea) indicated just how unusual much of the process really was:

“In a way I will never, ever forget. I will never have an experience like that again. It was so extreme. So the fun bits were unbelievable, so special. The ocean, the landscape, it was majestic. Mike [White, the director] is a genius. Everyone involved is amazing, it’s just the circumstances are quite extreme … One day, I was having my hair done and Miia [Kovero, the hair and makeup artist] was, like, ‘You need to go home. I don’t know who I’m talking to any more, Aimee or Chelsea.’ I’d completely abstracted. Everyone becomes their character to an extent, but I didn’t even know who I was.”

Chelsea is actually one of the more intriguing characters on the show at this point, especially when it comes down to why she is with Rick (Walton Goggins), and what the two are going to learn about each other in Thailand. It is clear that Rick is there for an ulterior motive, but how far is he willing to go to get what he wants?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next The White Lotus episode

What more do you think is coming from Chelsea on The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







