The White Lotus season 3 episode 3: More on Belinda’s role

As we prepare to dive deeper into The White Lotus season 3 on HBO this weekend, isn’t it clear that Belinda deserves a bigger spotlight? As of right now, you can argue that she is one of the most important characters in the entire series.

After all, she is the only person at the resort in Thailand who could be able to identify Greg, who is now going by another name in Gary. How much she knows about Tanya remains to be seen but at some point, she may realize enough for some alarm bells to go off in her brain. That is at least something that we’re curious about and moving into the upcoming episodes, we’ll see what any of the interactions look like. (The preview for what is ahead certainly makes us feel like one is coming.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other THE WHITE LOTUS coverage!

Of course, to go along with this mystery, you do have another story for Belinda as a pseudo-guest in Thailand, who is seemingly there on the company dime to learn and take home some techniques to Hawaii. Speaking to NPR, Natasha Rothwell, who plays the character, had the following to say about this storyline and how it shifts her character’s perspective:

“It highlights code switching and highlights the passport you’d need to sort of move between those two spaces … When she’s leaning on that foot that’s in the guest lane, she’s allowing herself to speak up and advocate for her needs a little bit more, [and] I think it’s always cool to see someone audition that kind of version of themselves.”

Ultimately, we do also wonder a little bit further about whether or not this storyline will inspire Belinda to be more vocal — and with that, perhaps speak out about Greg. Can we hope, at least, that this is the case?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus and what is coming up now

What more are you predicting from Belinda heading into The White Lotus season 3 episode 3?

Go ahead and share your thoughts and predictions now below! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







