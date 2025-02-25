The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 promo: Belinda ‘meets’ Greg?

There are so many different stories and events that could stand out throughout The White Lotus season 3 episode 3. So what will stand out the most?

Well, there is one moment from the newly-released season 3 episode 3 promo that is sure to get people talking, and it has to do very much with Belinda actually going over and speaking to Greg / Gary. From the moment Tanya’s ex arrived in the premiere, it felt like the wheels were in motion for her. She clearly recognizes him, but trying to piece together everything else may take some time. It’s either that or she knows exactly who he is and yet, she is still being somewhat careful.

Here is what we can say at least: In the upcoming episode, she will approach Greg and suggest that he looks familiar … which could cause him to spiral. She is making a risky move here, given that Greg had Tanya killed — though she doesn’t know that. She may just feel to a certain extent that it’s strange that he is now there with another woman, and that raises questions as to where Jennifer Coolidge’s character is.

In general, we don’t think that there is some great deal of sympathy that Belinda has towards Tanya. After all, she got her hopes up that she would help to make her dream come true, only to later shut the door on that possibility entirely. Yet, we don’t think that we are going to see Belinda just turn her eyes from this situation completely if she realizes that she may have been killed.

You can see the full promo for this The White Lotus episode now here, and it gives you a better sense of how Rick is trying to process his emotions.

