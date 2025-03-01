NCIS season 22 episode 14: ‘Close to Home’ sneak peeks

Monday night is set to bring NCIS season 22 episode 14 to CBS — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note that “Close to Home” has a chance to be one of the most enjoyable Jimmy Palmer stories in quite some time. We’ve had a chance to see him be an on-screen dad before to Victoria, but things are a bit different this time around. Why is that? Well, it’s rather simple: She gets herself mixed up in a case!

If you head over to the link here, you can see some more NCIS sneak peeks that offer up a much better sense of what we are talking about here. Here’s supposedly how the story goes within this episode. We begin with Victoria seemingly finding a rather hefty sum of money close to a Naval library. Yet, she does not call her father about it, and instead rings up Torres. From here, it apparently comes out that Victoria may not have been where she claimed to be at all!

This brings us to what has to be the most amusing sneak peek from this episode, given that you can see Jimmy effectively trying to interrogate her daughter as to where she really was — and yet, she claims that she was telling the truth. If she is, why isn’t she in any of the footage? Did someone doctor it? All of this is amusing, especially when it comes to Brian Dietzen’s character trying to treat his daughter like she is someone else who comes into the interrogation room. Let’s just say that in that sense, nothing is really working for him in the way in which he would want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

