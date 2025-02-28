NCIS season 22 episode 14: Star on Victoria Palmer return

The moment that we heard some of the first intel regarding NCIS season 22 episode 14, it seemed like Jimmy Palmer’s daughter would have a presence.

“Close to Home” – When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, in a post on Instagram, Brian Dietzen himself shared a photo of himself and Elle Graper, who plays Victoria on the show. That’s all the proof that you need that she will be an important part of the story on-screen.

Why does this matter so much right now? Well, we do think that Jimmy himself has reached a pretty fascinating point in his life. We are talking here about someone who is single again, but is there any hope for him and Jessica Knight? Victoria seemed to be a supporter of hers, and we do wonder what she wants for her dad at this point. Jimmy does care a lot about her opinion.

What else can we say about this episode?

Let’s put it in rather simple terms: Jimmy is going to be going undercover, and potentially using some of his charm to try to help solve a case. What could make it all the more entertaining is the simple fact that Katrina Law’s character is serving as a voice in his ear.

