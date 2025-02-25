NCIS season 22 episode 14 promo: Palmer’s undercover operation

While there may not be too much that we can say with confidence right now about NCIS season 22 episode 14, one thing is clear: Jimmy Palmer is going to have a heck of a big spotlight! Not only that, but he is going to be stepping out of the lab and very-much out of his comfort zone in order to go undercover.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see what is happening here within this episode, as Jessica Knight works to be the voice in his ear as he works in order to come across as a mild-mannered guy handing out drinks. In the end, we know that the endgame here is actually going to be working to stop one of the most notorious bank robbers of all time.

One other thing that we know about what lies ahead, at least for now, is that Jimmy’s own daughter Victoria is going to be essential to actually kicking this case off in the first place — mostly due to her finding a bag of money. Will there be any involvement beyond that? We just have to wait and see.

For the time being, the largest question we have is really if this whole mission working together is going to bring back some romantic feelings that the two have for each other. We do really hope that they find their way back to each other and yet, at the same time it feels clear that there are some issues that Jimmy has to work through. He wants stability — not only for him, but also his daughter at the same exact time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

