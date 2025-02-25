NCIS season 22 episode 14 spoilers: A look at ‘Close to Home’

Next week on CBS, we are happy to confirm already that you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 14. So what will the focus here be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Close to Home” is going to give Jimmy’s personal life to stand out, which we do find pretty darn exciting. His daughter will be tied to a case to some degree, and it may actually lead to Palmer having to go undercover himself. Erinn Hayes is going to guest star — is there a chance Jimmy has a new love interest? We’ll have to wait and see on that, at east.

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 14 synopsis with some more insight here all about what lies ahead:

“Close to Home” – When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we don’t want to make any sort of super-enormous assumptions about any story before we have a chance to see it play out in full. Yet, at the same time, doesn’t it feel like this is as perfect a premise for a midseason episode as you are going to get? There is a big standalone case at the center of it and yet, at the same time, there is an opportunity for something that could impact Jimmy’s future long-term.

Is there anything that you most want to check out at this point heading into NCIS season 22 episode 14?

