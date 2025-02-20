NCIS season 23 renewal confirmed at CBS!

As we get into the rest of NCIS season 22 at CBS, rest assured — there is no reason to be concerned over the future!

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that they are bringing the landmark crime drama back for a season 23. This is not a huge shock, mostly because the ratings continued to be good and we think the producers have already worked to make the series as cost-effective as they possibly can.

As for the reason for the earlier-than-expected renewal today, we tend to think that it comes down mostly to the network seeing no real reason to wait. Also, this does give the powers-that-be more opportunities to better ensure that there are a lot of stories ready far in advance.

Will the entire cast come back?

Well, for the time being let’s just file that under “wait and see.” We would certainly love nothing more than to see them come back for more but at the same time, we are equally cognizant of the fact that this is one of those shows that is a little bit hard to predict. There are a lot of actors who have come and gone over the years, and committing to 18-22 episodes a year of any show out there is hard. NCIS is a great gig, though, we will say that we really enjoy the team in its current form and would not mind following them for some time moving forward.

It remains to be seen as to when season 23 is going to premiere, but the earliest assumption we can make is that at some point come September or October, you will have a great chance to see the team once more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

