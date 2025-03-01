Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9 video: Dickson’s plan

Tuesday night Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9 is poised to arrive — and you better believe it’s going to be fun.

After all, what is at the center of it here? Well, Dickson seems to think that in a game that features Parvati and David, he can still play all sides and come out on top. This is the impetus for him deciding that he is going to strike up more of a relationship with Lete, bestowing her with a friendship bracelet and kissing her hand.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Deal or No Deal Island sneak preview that focuses on Dickson doing his best to earn Lete’s allegiance while semi-flirting at the same time. Lete takes all of it in stride, realizing that Dickson probably does not have that much experience in such a realm. We can tell that she wants to be kind to him on a personal level, while also still recognizing that this is still a game and she’s trying to play to win.

The biggest question we have

If you are Parvati and David, is it time to just get Dickson out of the game? You know that he’s someone who is going to play super-hard and by virtue of that, there is an argument that it is best to get him before he decides to spin things around and try to take you out. At the very least, this is something that you do have to be fairly cognizant of as you move forward in the game.

In general, we still feel like David is in an ideal spot moving closer to the end of the season. Parvati is a bigger threat than him, Dickson is causing chaos, and CK is a loose cannon. There are so many people who could easily go before him.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9?

