Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9: Dickson … and Lete?

As we get closer to Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9 on NBC next week, there is so much to be excited for. We are super-close to the end of the game and that has to be considered. Beyond just that, you’ve also got more comedy coming from surprising places.

Take, for example, whether or not you are going to be seeing Dickson really try to push the flirt card with Lete, which is entertaining for so many different reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Where do we start here? Well, consider the fact first and foremost here that Dickson is doing all of this seemingly with the thought that he can bring her in and help sway her thinking, and we’re not sure that’s possible. Also, there’s also the question as to whether or not she’s even interested … but shoot your shot?

In the end, here is where we will say that we are more than a little bit aware of the fact that Dickson is a polarizing player and honestly, we understand why. He’s someone who may come across as overconfident at times and he seems fully on board with lying, scheming, and doing what he can to protect the Family alliance. With all of that being said, we definitely think there is value in someone like him being a big part of the game. You want to have contestants who are going to bring out big opinions out of viewers, and he is one who absolutely fits the bill and then some. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly if Dickson’s plan works.

After all, consider this: If you are outside the Family, don’t you want to eliminate one of them?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Deal or No Deal Island episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







