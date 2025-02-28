Mayfair Witches season 2 finale: Alexandra Daddario looks ahead

As so many of you may be aware at this point, the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale is coming to AMC this weekend. What can you expect? Well, Rowan in particular is going to do whatever she can to save Lasher, but that will be challenging given that you have Julien and/or a lot of the Scottish arm of the family with a totally different agenda.

What we do at least know is this: Alexandra Daddario’s character is relentless. She will do whatever she can to save him and try to bring some order back to her world. As for whether or not she is successful, that remains to be seen.

So is the second season going to also set the stage for something more? For now, let’s just say there is a lot of mystery there. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Daddario even indicates that at the end of season 2, there was not that much chatter about the future:

In all honesty, we haven’t [had many talks yet]. During season one, there were some discussions about season two. The writers were reading the book and sort of saying, “How do we adapt this? What is this? What does this look like on screen?” And we did not have those conversations during season two about season three. But I think there’s a whole rich world to draw from. As we know, Anne Rice has given us so much, so I would be curious where the writers would take it.

We don’t think this means that Mayfair Witches is somehow doomed, but AMC is likely going to look at the show’s performance this spring and figure things out. They remain greatly invested in the world of Anne Rice; after all, not only is Interview with the Vampire coming back for more, but there is also a spin-off all about the Talamasca.

