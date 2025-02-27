Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 (finale): Rowan’s goal

This weekend on AMC you will have a chance to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8. The finale is almost here! Are you ready for the drama that comes with it?

Well, we know that for Rowan, the first order of business here is clearly going to be trying to find a way to save Lasher at all costs; yet, doing that is not going to be easy due to the forces that she has to deal with at this point. It feels pretty clear at this point that the Scotland arm of the Mayfair family has some different priorities, and that’s going to be a pretty big issue to deal with! Sure, Rowan may be powerful, but she’s also outnumbered … when you are in this sort of situation, there are not a lot of things you are able to do.

For the time being, we are happy to at least set the stage a little bit more for the finale. Just go ahead and take a look below…

Rowan is determined to save Lasher; Cortland becomes an unlikely adversary.

Is everything going to be wrapped up?

Well, let’s just say that for the time being, we at least feel optimistic that the Scotland story could be tied up … though there easily could be some other stuff left open. After all, we don’t think that it was ever planned for season 2 to be the final one, though at the same time, Mayfair Witches has yet to be renewed for a season 3. If you want to see that happen, here is your reminder to continue to watch, stream, and recommend the show to almost anyone who is going to be willing to listen.

Is there anything that you are most eager to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 on AMC?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

