Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8: The big finale!

As you prepare to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 on AMC next week, one thing feels abundantly clear: We are building towards something huge. This is the all-important finale, and the moment in which every single story across the board is going to be coming to a head. Are you ready for whatever that looks like?

Well, at the moment, the thing we are expecting is for after that most unusual “wedding” we saw with Lasher, all bets are off. What more can Rowan really do? That remains to be seen, and we do imagine that she’s going to need to team up with a number of people in her life to get some of the answers she’s desperately seeking.

There are not too many details out there officially as of yet about the finale, but we do tend to think that it could give at least some closure to some current stories … but also set the stage for something more? A third season has yet to be confirmed at AMC but at the same time, we do 100% think that it could transpire. The network is invested deeply in the Anne Rice universe, especially with that Talamasca spin-off on the way.

With the latter firmly in mind, let’s just also go ahead and say this: If the goal really is here to use Sip in some capacity on the spin-off, you should note that in the finale. Do whatever you can at this point to get people excited! Why wouldn’t you?

In speaking about Mayfair Witches in particular, though, we just want to see the show be big, bold, and crazy — embrace what makes shows about witches fun! Why would you want to do anything different at this particular point?

