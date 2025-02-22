Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7: Rowan holds nothing back…

This weekend is going to bring Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 to AMC — so what are you going to see throughout here?

Well, let’s just start by making one thing abundantly clear here — things are going to be getting crazy, especially for one Rowan Mayfair. She is going to do whatever she can to get answers, and it does not appear that she is going to let anyone stand in her way.

If you head over to ComicBook.com now, you can see a sneak preview now for what lies ahead here, one that focuses heavily on Alexandra Daddario’s character as she literally breaks down doors hoping to get answers on Lasher. It is curious to see just how much the tables have turned when it comes to this character already. We are speaking here already about someone who was perceived early on as a villainous figure killing Mayfairs, but at this point, it seems as though there is so much more going on here than first meets the eye.

Whatever happens across episode 7, you better believe that it is going to set the stage for the big finale. At this point, Lasher is a fulcrum point for the story in that everyone seems to want them for their own separate reasons — so what sort of authority does Lasher himself have to choose? Can he? We’ll have to see on that, but there are certainly going to be some more twists coming.

One other person to watch at this point has to be Julien, if for no other reason than that he’s been trying his best to pull a lot of strings already — even if he has been behind the scenes a lot of the time.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

