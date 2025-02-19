Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 promo: Is Julien back?

This weekend is poised to bring you Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 and at this point, what we can say is quite simple: Are you ready for everything to hit the fan? There are only two episodes left this season and within those, there is a lot of important stuff that will transpire.

For starters, Rowan is going to find herself in a rather complicated place, one where she will try her very best to get through to Lasher, though it may also be rather difficult. Can she convince him that she cares about him as something other than a source of her own power? Is Lasher going to end up causing mass chaos in Scotland by fulfilling a certain destiny?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

Perhaps the biggest threat of all, though, is the idea that Julien Mayfair himself may be returning, which is the looming threat that was present in the recently-released episode 7 promo. This is someone who Rowan could struggle mightily to ever stop, especially since his knowledge of everything far surpasses anything of her own.

Now, here is another huge question…

What is actually going to happen with the Talamasca? Sip is still a major part of the show and yet, he has been separate here and there from Rowan and the rest of the cast. We want to think that before the season is over, there will be something more when it comes to these worlds coming together. As for whether or not that actually happens, though, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

In general, just do not expect a lot of closure at the end of episode 7, especially when the producers are probably eager to keep some of the drama for a finale after the fact…

Related – See some more thoughts now all about Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 and what’s to come

What are you the most excited to dive into heading into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







