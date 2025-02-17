Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we brace for Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 on AMC next week, isn’t it abundantly clear that almost everything is going to hit the fan? It’s hard to know how else to even describe the situation at present.

Consider the following here first and foremost: The next installment is the penultimate one of the season. “A Tangled Web” is going to move directly into the finale set for early March, and who knows how much closure we are going to get there, either? While there may not be a formal season 3 renewal at the moment, it feels like the odds are very-much within the show’s favor. If the cable network wants to ensure that there are people engaged in the greater Anne Rice universe, they have to present a sense of confidence that more is coming. If they can do that, mission accomplished!

Now as for what we imagine is coming on Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7, let’s just say that a lot of it starts with the search for Lasher heating up. That storyline is far from done seemingly, but what makes it so much harder for Rowan is that she is separated from the people that she traveled to Scotland with in the first place. Also, add to this the fact that you can’t quite trust some of these other relatives, as they all clearly have their own agendas.

Could some crossovers be coming?

We would of course love that, but we honestly think of them more as teasers than anything else. Given that the Talamasca show is not coming until later this year, it is rather hard to tease something that at least for now, is still somewhat of an unknown. We already got a minor Interview with the Vampire crossover earlier this year, so there may not be any reason for the producers to rush into something more there.

