Severance season 2 episode 7: Director on Mark waking up

As the dust starts to settle on Severance season 2 episode 7, it feels fair to call it an achievement. This may be one of the greatest episodes of the whole series, and certainly one of the most harrowing. Consider much of what we saw there! A good bit of the story was all about learning the torment that Gemma has endured within the walls of Lumon, where she seems to be a vessel for their inhumane experiments.

In the midst of learning about all of this, we also did witness Mark clinging to dear life on the outside before waking up. In the closing minutes of the episode, he opens his eyes — and then the story concludes with a striking look at Gemma’s.

So what is going on within that final moment with Adam Scott’s character? Speaking to Esquire, here is some of what director Jessica Lee Gagné had to say:

Mark has to experience all the moments he’s ever had with Gemma, then realize that she’s not there. It’s like this bittersweet moment that he’s had, where he was able to be with her again. Adam, I could see him get really focused. I was like, Oh, something’s gonna happen. And he went in the zone. We did that take. It was so beautiful—just that moment of him getting up in silence. He crushed on that shot. It was my second day of directing, and I wasn’t confident enough to say, “We got it. We can move on.” I was like, “Let’s do a safety?” Like a total idiot. But I’m like, That’s the shot. I just didn’t have the balls yet.

Moving forward, there is so much ambiguity over who this Mark really is. Has he been fully reintegrated? Is his mind severed again? There are so many different ways it could all now play out.

Were you blown away entirely by Severance season 2 episode 7 as a whole?

