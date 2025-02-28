The Traitors US season 3 finale: Who could be the winner?

Can you believe that we are so close to The Traitors US season 3 finale coming to Peacock next week? Once the cliffhanger is resolved, there are only going to be five players left … and things are going to get rather crazy.

If there is one thing that we can say here with a certain measure of confidence, though, it is this: Danielle is probably doomed. Even if she makes it through the banishment, so many people think she is a Traitor and it is hard to imagine her winning.

Now if you are looking at a major contender here, we would put at the top of the list Dylan Efron. Remember that he’s played such a smart social game and nobody seems to think that he is a Traitor. With that in mind, he is in a really amazing spot.

Of course, Faithful contestants rarely win alone and with that in mind, we do tend to think that Gabby could be there, as well — even if Ivar goes. They are in the best overall spots.

Can Britney end up winning still?

Absolutely, and the best thing that she can do is have someone else as a big target before her. If Danielle goes, can she paint either Gabby or Dolores as bad? If she does that and succeeds, that could be her ticket. We’d love to see her take this home, mostly as someone who has been a part of some of these competitive reality shows for a rather long time.

No matter what happens in the finale, we certainly do think that we’re going to get a satisfying end. This has been a really entertaining season and really, it is a shame to be at the end of it already!

What are you most excited to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 finale?

