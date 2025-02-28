The Traitors US season 3 episode 11 preview: The big finale

Next week on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 11; in other words, the end of the road! This is the finale, and there are only so many contestants left to try and take home the grand prize.

So what is the first order of business here? That is rather simple: Resolving the big cliffhanger from episode 10. Britney Haynes now controls whether or not her ally Danielle Reyes has a chance to move forward; if she takes her out, this would be the second straight reality competition show where she is somewhat responsible for her demise. Yet, she may do it, thinking that this was the only way to stay on the positive side of the numbers.

As for what else is coming in the finale in general, the full The Traitors US season 3 episode 11 synopsis works to set the stage:

The final day raises all stakes with a big announcement at breakfast … either the Faithful claim the final prize pot or the Traitors left in their midst steal it all.

So, who will win?

For the time being, we tend to think that the top contender here is Dylan Efron, mostly because of how consistently strong and well-edited he has been for most of the season. He’s been long thought of as a Faithful and by virtue of that, we tend to think whether or not he wins will be down to his perception of Britney. Even if Danielle stays, she will remain a target. Will he be able to point out Britney? That could determine everything for not just him, but some other players at the same time.

