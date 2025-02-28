The Traitors US season 3 episode 10: A tie vote cliffhanger!

Tonight on The Traitors US season 3 episode 10, did we finally see the elimination that was a long time coming?

Well, let’s just say that we had yet another surprise when it comes to the vote; in particular, we had a rare tie at the roundtable. Britney and Danielle clearly realized that they did not have the numbers to take out Gabby Windey and with that in mind, they shifted their attention towards Ivar. Why is that? Well, it has a lot to do Dolores wanting him out, and they went with where the numbers were — which was smart, all things considered.

Here’s the crazy thing: This episode did not give us much in the way of closure. Ivar and Danielle are currently stuck at a stalemate, and the installment concluded with a huge cliffhanger when it comes to who is next. You can easily make the argument that Britney votes to get rid of Danielle, effectively stabbing her in the back on the second straight reality show. Per the rules, though, if Danielle votes to banish Ivar, random chance will determine which one of the two goes.

Who is the Seer?

Well, that remains a mystery for the time being, as the episode did not give all that much away on the subject. We do tend to think that Danielle and Britney are frontrunners just based on where the two of them stood within the competition earlier on in the episode. We do think there is a case to be made here that one of them gets it and (if they are still there) just burns it on someone in Dolores in order to further build trust. They may need that number moving forward.

What did you think about the events of The Traitors US season 3 episode 10?

