Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan heads to HBO with new deal

For everyone out there hoping that we could magically be getting a Bad Sisters season 3 over at Apple TV+, we have bad news. Star / creator Sharon Horgan seems to be moving forward, and she is doing so with a new deal over at HBO.

According to a new report right now from Deadline, Horgan and her production company Merman has signed a new two-year deal with the aforementioned network. She is also working on a new show there, which “follows a 50-year-old divorcee’s (Horgan) search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son.”

In a statement, here is what Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, had to say about Horgan’s new deal:

“We’re thrilled to be reunited with Sharon … Her willingness to offer up her own experiences through the characters she creates makes us all feel a little less lonely, that is what sets her comedy apart so brilliantly. She also has such a sharp eye for material and a strong desire to shepherd other people’s stories, we’re looking forward to the new talent she will bring into the fold.”

Does this mean that the Apple TV+ hit is done?

Well, to put it bluntly, there’s a good chance. Horgan had previously expressed that she did not have any further ideas after season 2, and she did not have any desire to just continue Bad Sisters for the heck of it. We are confident that she is going to continue to do good stuff, but we are going to miss the Garvey sisters. This show was dark, strange, emotional, but also pretty satisfying at the end of the day.

We still won’t rule out a season 3 entirely, but you have to set fair expectations.

Are you excited to see Sharon Horgan’s follow-up to Bad Sisters at some point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

