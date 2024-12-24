Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 (finale): Who was in the trunk?

After weeks upon weeks of waiting, the Bad Sisters season 2 finale on Apple TV+ finally answered a huge question. With that being said, how we got there may be a little bit different than what you first expected.

For most of the past week or two, conventional wisdom suggested that Ian would be the person in the trunk, wrapped in that cow blanket; that did turn out to be the case. However, a lot of the surprise came courtesy of all the finer details wrapped around it! Take, for example, that it was Angelica who initially knocked him out, and not one of the Garvey sisters. One of the funniest bits on this show is that despite being surrounded by so much mess, Eva, Bibi, Becka, and Ursula have never actually killed anyone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Ironically, neither has Angelica. While it seemed as though Fiona Shaw’s character took Ian out for a while, it turned out he was actually still alive when he was stuck in that trunk … only to then fall down a cliff. He somehow managed to survive that as well, and was actually alive at the end of the finale. Of course, that did not mean that he came out of this a winner.

With the relative help of Houlihan and then Loftus, the sisters actually were able to get some justice for Grace’s death, meaning that the story of Bad Sisters has some closure and they can all move forward. Ian will face consequences, and in the closing minutes we jumped forward in time. Becka was with Joe and the are now parents; meanwhile, Bibi’s dreams have become a reality and everyone seems to be in a reasonably good place. If there is not a season 3 coming, creator / star Sharon Horgan has ensured that we come out of this show feeling all right.

With that being said, we do still want a season 3 to happen.

Related – Get some more news regarding Bad Sisters, including comments on season 3

What did you think about the overall events of the Bad Sisters season 2 finale?

Share now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







