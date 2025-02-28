Fire Country season 3 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Death Trap’

This weekend on CBS, you are going to have a great opportunity to check out Fire Country season 3 episode 14. What more can we say now?

Well, the first order of business in regards to “Death Trap” is noting simply that we do have another new character coming on board in Finn — and it’s someone who could end up being a key cog for Gabriela down the line. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what that looks like but for now, he seems to be intrigued about her from an artist point of view.

Want to learn more about that, and the story of Fire Country season 3 episode 14 overall? Then be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Death Trap” – The station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince and Sharon are forced to face the reality of his father’s ballooning cognitive troubles, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Blake Lee guest stars as Finn, a talented photographer who sets his artist’s eye on Gabriela.

As for what lies ahead beyond this episode…

Well, we know already that there is an installment set for March 14 but beyond that is where there could be another hiatus looming. Remember for a moment here that the NCAA Tournament is coming, and of course that is going to leave a certain impact on the schedule as a whole. At some point later this season, we’re also going to have some sort of further teases for Sheriff Country, which makes sense given its plan for the 2025-26 TV season.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for Fire Country season 3 episode 14?

