Fire Country season 3 spoilers: Jelly Roll to appear

We know that Fire Country is a show that loves big-name guest stars and now, they are officially adding musician Jelly Roll to the mix.

According to a new report coming in from Rolling Stone, you will have a chance to see the ever-rising star in an upcoming April episode as a hospital orderly. This appearance comes on the heels of Kane Brown making a notable guest spot on the show in the past, and these castings are clearly a sign that this show wants to appeal heavily to the country-music community. Why wouldn’t they? You can argue that this is a relatively untapped market within the world of scripted TV right now.

As for what else is going to be coming on Fire Country moving forward, we tend to think that the first order of business will be everyone catching their breath following the crazy events of this past episode. Meanwhile, we know that at some point moving forward this season there is also going to be another setup in some way for the Sheriff Country spin-off show, which does make a good bit of sense all things considered. Remember that this show is slated for the 2025-26 TV season and we’ve been waiting a long time to see it already!

Of course, we are also anticipating that there is going to be some sort of big-time news soon when it comes to some of the characters on the core show, as well. After all, how long are you going to be able to keep Bode and Gabriela from getting together? In a way, it feels like you are just prolonging the inevitable since they clearly seem to be fully into each other.

