Fire Country season 3 episode 10 promo: A fishing trip

Following last night’s big Fire Country season 3 episode, be prepared to see another high-octane episode next week … albeit one with some surprises.

So, what is at the center of the next installment “The Leone Way”? Well, for starters, a fishing trip is going to prove to be quite essential to the story in one way or another. Bode, Vince, and Walter are all going to be off on a fishing trip, one that comes on the heels of Walter seemingly showing signs of Alzheimer’s. How do you handle what he is going through? Well, per the promo (watch here), Vince comes to the conclusion that all of this will be handled “the Leone way.” Given that Vince is not a doctor, and neither is anyone else, we can’t exactly sit here and say that this is something that fills us with a great deal of promise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what sort of trouble are we going to see these characters get into here? Well, let’s just say a lot, as we are prepared to see an action-packed installment that somehow finds these men still getting themselves into a lot of trouble. Consider this yet another reminder that no matter where all of these people are, problems are going to continue to find a way to hit them. Some things never quite change within this show.

As for things that could change, of course we do still think that we are building towards some big stuff when it comes to Bode and Gabriela — however, and like so many other things at this point within the larger world of this show, we really do not think that there is going to be any pressure to push things forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Fire Country now, including more insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







