Fire Country season 3 episode 10 spoilers: ‘The Leone Way’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 10 — want to know a little more?

Well, we should start off here by noting that “The Leone Way” is the title for the next episode, and it does seem like we are moving past a lot of the chaos we see in the winter premiere. This story could stand at least a little on its own, while at the same time getting a chance to learn more about some of these characters.

Below, the full Fire Country season 3 episode 10 synopsis offers up more insight as to what lies ahead:

“The Leone Way” – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip and Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What else is coming up this season?

Well, know that there are going to be at least some opportunities moving forward to set the stage for the Sheriff Country spin-off featuring Morena Baccarin. That is something that we know we are going to get moving into the 2025-26 TV season. Before that, though, there is danger on top of danger on top of even more danger — plus, some spotlights for a lot of cast members along the way.

In the interim, why not just enjoy some male bonding via a fishing trip?

