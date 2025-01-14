Fire Country: Is Jared Padalecki spin-off now in question?

Is there a chance that the planned Fire Country spin-off starring Jared Padalecki does not happen, due in part to another gig?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: The former Supernatural star has no shortage of job opportunities ahead, and that includes him signing on for a potential new medical drama over at CBS.

According to a report from Deadline, the actor is in talks to star in an untitled series from Anna Fricke (who he worked with on Walker) for a still-untitled show. He would be playing a “devoted country doctor who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas.”

So how does this impact the future of Fire Country: Surfside?

For now, it doesn’t. The reality here is that this show is still far down the road, with the focus right now being on the Sheriff Country spin-off. We tend to think that the absolute earliest we would see that show around is during the 2026-27 TV season, and this medical drama could be coming for the 2025-26. It is also possible that depending on episode counts and where the show lands, he could end up balancing both.

One other thing to watch out for is Padalecki appearing in The Boys season 5. While not official as of yet, every sign suggests that he will be re-teaming with Jensen Ackles and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke for at least some sort of role. That will not end up coming out, most likely, until the summer of 2026.

What do you think about this new show, and do you still want to see Jared in a Fire Country spin-off?

