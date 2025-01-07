Fire Country season 3 episode 9: Will Bode, Audrey survive?

For anyone out there who has not officially heard as of yet, Fire Country season 3 episode 9 is coming to CBS on January 31. We know that it is a long wait, but will some new details help to make it a bit easier? For now, we certainly hope so!

First and foremost, though, know that “Coming in Hot” is not going to be doing some sort of time jump in line with the hiatus. The goal for the story here is to pick up almost immediately where the last episode left off, meaning that a number of important characters are all in collective levels of danger.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 9 synopsis, as it does a great job setting the table for what lies ahead here:

“Coming in Hot” – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Kevin Alejandro directed the episode.

This episode obviously has a lot to dive into, but our hope is that all of the major characters do make it out okay. We already lost Cara not too long ago, and it certainly doesn’t feel right to take out Gabriela or Manny at this point! Obviously, Bode is going to be okay and given that he will likely survive, we tend to this Audrey’s chances are good.

What are you the most excited to see at this point moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 9?

